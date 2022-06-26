Mayport LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

