McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.79. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

