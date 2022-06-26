MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Critical Comparison

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Assurant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.97 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.87 Assurant $10.19 billion 0.92 $1.37 billion $22.88 7.56

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Assurant 13.23% 11.23% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MediaAlpha and Assurant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Assurant 0 1 3 0 2.75

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 82.17%. Assurant has a consensus price target of $190.48, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Assurant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assurant beats MediaAlpha on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

