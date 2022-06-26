MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 41,193 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

