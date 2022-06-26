MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 41,193 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
