Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.8% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 304,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

