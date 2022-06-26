Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

