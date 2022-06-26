Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.