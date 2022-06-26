Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.