Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $153.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

