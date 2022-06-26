Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

