Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

