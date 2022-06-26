Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$18,252.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,252.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,930,587 shares in the company, valued at C$1,355,272.07.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,020.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,537.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,366.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

Shares of Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.