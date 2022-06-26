Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

