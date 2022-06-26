Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,442 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1,130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $391.25 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

