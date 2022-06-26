Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 7,749 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

