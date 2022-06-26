monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $111.10

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.10, but opened at $116.61. monday.com shares last traded at $117.89, with a volume of 652 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Get monday.com alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after buying an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,338.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 198,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.