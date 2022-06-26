Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,230 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,500 ($79.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

RIO opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,553.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,524.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

