Morgan Stanley Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 131

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

