Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

