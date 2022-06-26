Morgan Stanley Trims Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Target Price to GBX 2,430

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,430 ($29.76) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.83) to GBX 2,235 ($27.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.52) to GBX 2,060 ($25.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,325.00.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Entain has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.