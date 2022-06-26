Morgan Stanley Upgrades Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Overweight

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.