Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

MSI stock opened at $217.33 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

