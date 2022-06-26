MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MSCI by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3,412.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.29.

MSCI opened at $432.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

