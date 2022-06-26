National Grid (NYSE:NGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,225

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGG. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.
Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
