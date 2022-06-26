National Grid (NYSE:NGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,225

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGG. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.