National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $70.81. National HealthCare shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 86,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

