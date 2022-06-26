NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

