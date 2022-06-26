Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

