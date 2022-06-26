NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

