NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.