NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

