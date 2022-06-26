NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

NIKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

