Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.30. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

