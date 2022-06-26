Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.30. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
