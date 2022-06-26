Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.74. Noah shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Noah by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

