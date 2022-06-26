Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

