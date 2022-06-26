Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 139.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $463.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

