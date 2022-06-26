NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 813,242 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
