Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,183,195 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

