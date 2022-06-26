Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Cut by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,697,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $121.69 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.