ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,632,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

ON stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

