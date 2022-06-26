Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.