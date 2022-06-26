Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

