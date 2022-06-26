Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.87. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 8,256,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

