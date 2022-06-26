O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $719.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $718.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $639.06 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $550.77 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

