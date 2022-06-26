Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) vs. Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head to Head Survey

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Outbrain alerts:

This table compares Outbrain and Applied Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.31 $10.99 million ($0.30) -18.17 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Outbrain and Applied Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 312.84%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 598.01%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats Applied Blockchain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.