PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 8,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,502,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

