Paladin Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 994.3% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

