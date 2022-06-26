Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.