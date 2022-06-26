Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

