Paladin Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

