Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

